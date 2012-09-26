Former President Clinton gets $2 bln in pledges to tackle world's woes

| NEW YORK, Sept 25
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Healthcare for athletes with
mental disabilities, organic know-how for Indian farmers and
solar technology for isolated communities were among the pledges
made at former U.S. President Bill Clinton's philanthropic
summit, which ended on Tuesday.
With its theme of "Designing for Impact" and an emphasis on
improving the lives of women and girls in the developing world,
heads of states, business leaders and humanitarians at the
eighth annual Clinton Global Initiative made 150 new pledges
valued at about $2 billion to tackle some of the world's woes.
The three-day summit, scheduled when world leaders are in
New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, also
featured appearances from U.S. President Barack Obama and his
Republican challenger Mitt Romney, as well as Egypt's new
Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi.
"I am convinced that cooperation, not conflict, will define
this century," Clinton said.
The meeting is largely a networking opportunity for some of
the world's power brokers to exchange ideas and forge
partnerships. It also offers a chance for successful companies
to highlight projects that demonstrate social responsibility.
On the opening day, Clinton asked Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke
if the company would consider opening a store in the Libyan
capital of Tripoli. Duke noted the company has opened stores in
some of the world's more troubled cities, but politely declined
the suggestion.
The summit was also a family affair. Clinton introduced his
wife, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who made remarks. And
their daughter Chelsea, a board member, moderated a session
called "The Case for Optimism in the 21st Century."
The idea for the summit came from Clinton's frustration with
attending conferences while he was president that prompted no
action. When the initiative began, corporations tended to show
up and write checks to fund humanitarian programs. Now many see
philanthropy in terms of investment opportunities.
The pledges will impact 22 million people, the Clinton
initiative said. Some of the commitments took the form of
donations.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Suntech Power Holdings
and the GlobalECHO Foundation teamed up to install $250,000
worth of solar panels worth $250,000 at a hospital that treats
victims of sexual violence.
"When you hear the stories of what they're dealing with, you
can't not help them," said Andrew Beebe, Suntech's chief
commercial officer.