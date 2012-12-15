Hillary Clinton recovering after sustaining concussion -spokesman

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive reports Q4 and FY 2016 results
WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is recovering after sustaining a concussion, a State Department spokesman said on Saturday.
"While suffering from a stomach virus, Secretary Clinton became dehydrated and fainted, sustaining a concussion," Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines said in a statement.
"She has been recovering at home and will continue to be monitored regularly by her doctors. At their recommendation, she will continue to work from home next week, staying in regular contact with department and other officials. She is looking forward to being back in the office soon," Reines added.
Clinton fell ill with a stomach virus last weekend and was forced to cancel a planned trip to the Middle East and North Africa.
