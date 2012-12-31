U.S. Secretary of State Clinton hospitalized with blood clot -spokesman

WASHINGTON Dec 30 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton was sent to the hospital on Sunday with a blood
clot stemming from a concussion she suffered earlier this month
and was being assessed by doctors, a State Department spokesman
said.
"In the course of a follow-up exam today, Secretary
Clinton's doctors discovered a blood clot had formed, stemming
from the concussion she sustained several weeks ago. She is
being treated with anti-coagulants and is at
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital so that they can monitor the
medication over the next 48 hours," spokesman Philippe Reines
said in a statement.
"Her doctors will continue to assess her condition,
including other issues associated with her concussion. They will
determine if any further action is required," Reines said.