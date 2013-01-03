UPDATE 3-Clinton discharged from hospital, doctors expect full recovery

WASHINGTON Jan 2 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton was discharged from a New York hospital on
Wednesday after being treated for a blood clot near her brain
and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery, the State
Department said.
Clinton, who has not been seen in public since Dec. 7, was
at New York-Presbyterian Hospital under treatment for a blood
clot behind her right ear that stemmed from a concussion she
suffered in mid-December, the department said on Sunday.
The concussion was the result of an earlier illness,
described by the State Department as a stomach virus she had
picked up during a trip to Europe that led to dehydration and a
fainting spell after she returned to the United States.
"Secretary Clinton was discharged from the hospital this
evening. Her medical team advised her that she is making good
progress on all fronts, and they are confident she will make a
full recovery," Philippe Reines, a deputy assistant secretary of
state, said in a statement.
Reines said Clinton was "eager to get back to the office."
Earlier, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told
reporters at her daily briefing Clinton had been talking with
her staff by telephone and receiving memos.
Clinton also spoke to two foreign officials - the U.N. envoy
on Syria and the prime minister of Qatar - on Saturday, the day
before the State Department disclosed the blood clot and her
stay at the hospital.
In a statement released by the State Department on Monday,
Clinton's doctors said she was being treated with blood thinners
and would be released from the hospital once the correct dosage
had been determined.