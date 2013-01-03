Clinton resting, plans to return to the office next week

WASHINGTON Jan 3 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton is resting at home in New York after being
treated for a blood clot and plans to return to her office next
week, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
Clinton, 65, has suffered a series of ailments over the last
month including a stomach virus, a concussion and a blood clot
in a vein behind her right ear. She was released from New York
Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday after a stay of several days
during which she was given blood thinners to treat the clot.
Her doctors have said they expect her to make a full
recovery.
"She's resting at home," State Department spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland told reporters at her daily briefing. "She's
looking forward to getting back to the office. She is very much
planning to do so next week."
The State Department has said that Clinton is keeping up
with her work by talking to her staff and receiving memos.
Nuland said Clinton on Thursday called into a meeting of the
Foreign Policy Advisory Board, an outside group that gives her
advice. The group received a briefing on Syria and also
discussed energy, climate change and other issues.
Clinton has long said she would only serve one term as
secretary of state and she is expected to step down in the next
few weeks. President Barack Obama has chosen Senator John Kerry,
chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to succeed
her.