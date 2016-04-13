CME to close New York options pits, shutting down trading floor

| CHICAGO, April 13
CHICAGO, April 13 CME Group Inc will
shutter its New York trading floor at year's end due to low
volume, closing options pits for metals and oil a year after
most futures pits met their end.
Options products listed at Nymex and Comex, exchanges owned
by CME, will only be available for electronic trading after Dec.
30, the company said in a statement. For now, open-outcry
options trading will continue on CME's floor in Chicago.
Options offer buyers the chance to bet on prices without the
obligation to pick up the underlying asset. They have grown in
complexity as players seek more ways to hedge against commodity
market volatility.
Traders had hoped that complexity would keep alive the need
for open-outcry pits, where traders can execute transactions
face-to-face.
Yet, the average daily open-outcry volume for options
products in New York has declined by 53 percent to just 7,500
contracts since CME announced in February 2015 that most
open-outcry futures trading would cease, according to the
company. Most of the futures pits were closed in July.
Open outcry options volume on CME's New York trading floor
now represents 0.3 percent of the company's overall energy and
metals trading volumes, according to the company.
In a letter to members last year, CME Executive Chairman
Terry Duffy and Chief Executive Officer Phupinder Gill said
options pits would remain open "as long as our customer base
continues to show a viable preference for using both venues."
After Dec. 30, CME plans to sublease its existing trading
floor space in New York. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the
company will make space available for "floor traders to
transition to electronic trading" at its Nymex building in
Manhattan's Battery Park section.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)