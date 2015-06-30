CORRECTED-Coal giant Peabody faces federal scrutiny over clean-up insurance

(Corrects graphic which incorrectly said Peabody Energy's use
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, June 4 Coal giant Peabody Energy
has been among the harshest critics of federal energy
policies, joining a court challenge to the Obama
administration's new clean air regulations and denouncing its
promotion of renewable fuels.
But there is one government program that Peabody has relied
on for years: the practice known as "self bonding" that gives
coal companies a discount on insuring their clean-up costs in
case of bankruptcy.
Now, Reuters has learned that the nation's leading coal
industry regulator is examining the program and whether
companies including Peabody still qualify for the break.
The reason: slumping coal prices and declining demand have
put industry balance sheets under stress, raising questions
about whether Peabody, the world's largest private coal company,
and other coal firms meet the financial criteria to self bond.
"Our team will examine all aspects of bonding and
self-bonding," said Chris Holmes, a spokesman for the Office of
Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), part of the
U.S. Department of the Interior.
Without government backing, coal companies would have to pay
market rates to insure the billions of dollars required to
restore old mines and ravaged landscapes back to health.
Peabody, which reported a $787 million loss in 2014, says it
remains entitled to use the program, which was conceived under
the 1977 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA).
Peabody had roughly $1.38 billion in clean-up liabilities
insured by self-bonding at the end of March.
"Peabody and its various operating subsidiaries meet their
U.S. reclamation bonding obligations," said Vic Svec, a company
spokesman.
Those subsidiaries, however, are also under scrutiny from
regulators because Peabody is relying on their balance sheets to
self-bond as its own finances worsen.
"If a parent company is not fit to self bond, how can the
subsidiary qualify? That is something we're looking at now,"
said an OSMRE official who was not authorized to talk about the
review.
Regulators have become concerned about the use of
self-bonding amid a precipitous decline in the coal industry's
financial health.
The shares of many major coal companies - including Peabody
- have fallen by more than 90 percent in the last four years and
industry analysts warn that near-term bankruptcies are a real
danger.
Last week, coal regulators in Wyoming stripped Alpha Natural
Resources, another leading coal company, of its right to
self bond after determining that its finances were too weak.
Alpha's right to self bond in West Virginia was frozen after the
company's 2014 securities filings showed it did not meet crucial
financial benchmarks.
Alpha says the company expects to persuade state officials
that it has not lost the right to self bond.
The stubborn downturn alarms officials concerned about
future clean-ups, said Greg Conrad, director of the Interstate
Mining Compact Commission which speaks for coal-producing
states.
"This is the first time we've see this: a downturn in the
coal industry raising questions about self bonds," he said. He
added that uncertainty about cleanup costs should not leave
"taxpayers being saddled with the bill."
USING AFFILIATES
Self-bonding was conceived in 1977 as part of legislation
designed to shield taxpayers from the costs of cleaning up
abandoned mines. The program was uncontroversial when coal
companies boasted strong balance sheets.
The country's four largest coal companies - Peabody, Alpha,
Arch Coal Inc and Cloud Peak Energy - together
have about $2.7 billion in clean-up costs covered by self
bonding, according to securities filings and regulators.
No mining company taps the self-bond program more
extensively than St. Louis-based Peabody. The company self bonds
across the mid-west and mountain states, from Indiana and
Illinois to Wyoming, New Mexico, and Colorado.
Federal regulations require a mining company of Peabody's
size to have a strong credit rating or robust balance sheet to
qualify for self-bonding.
Specifically, it must have a ratio of total liabilities to
net worth of 2.5 times or less, and a ratio of current assets to
current liabilities of 1.2 times or greater.
A Reuters review of securities filings found that Peabody
failed both those tests at the end of 2014. Arch Coal, the other
leading coal company to use affiliates to self bond, failed the
liabilities to net worth test.
Arch Western Resources, an affiliate which Arch Coal uses to
self-bond, is in compliance with state requirements, said Arch
Coal spokeswoman Logan Bonacorsi.
With major credit rating firms categorizing Peabody
corporate bonds as "highly speculative," or 'junk', the company
has found other ways to qualify for self-bonding.
In many states, Peabody does so through an affiliate,
Peabody Investments Corporation.
Financial records are not publicly available for Peabody
Investments Corporation, and state mining officials have denied
Reuters requests to disclose them.
"Peabody requests its information remain confidential and
exempt from the Freedom of Information Act," said Chris Young of
the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Officials in Colorado, Wyoming, Indiana and New Mexico also
said the company was opposed to publicly disclosing financial
data about Peabody Investments Corp.
Peabody Energy says its reliance on affiliate companies is
within the rules.
"Where we are self-bonding, the applicant companies are in
full compliance with the various state and federal
requirements," said Peabody spokesman Svec.
Compliance may depend on interpretation of self-bond
standards, which state that a company may qualify if financial
conditions are met "by the applicant or its parent corporation
guarantor."
Some lawyers say that language may have been meant to allow
smaller coal companies to lean on the strength of their
well-financed parent - but never the other way around.
"It's hard to see how anyone could say that this arrangement
meets either the letter or the intent of the rules," said Mark
Squillace, the former director of the University of Colorado
Environmental Law Program.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Additional reporting by Dan Burns
in New York; editing by Bruce Wallace and Stuart Grudgings)