UPDATE 2-Wyoming says its coal mine cleanup policy is flawed

(Adds regulator questioning Peabody Energy self bonds,
paragraphs 5, 6)
WASHINGTON Feb 17 A program that has allowed
U.S. coal companies to forego cleanup insurance on massive
western mines is flawed and needs to be fixed, Wyoming officials
have told federal regulators.
Coal companies must restore the land around spent mines, but
roughly $3.6 billion in liabilities could fall to taxpayers
under a subsidy called 'self bonding' that allows large coal
companies to go without some cleanup insurance, federal
officials have warned.
Coal operator Alpha Natural Resources Inc left
behind more than $670 million in self-bond liabilities in
Wyoming and West Virginia when it filed for bankruptcy in
August, and federal officials have asked states to explain how
they will brace for such a hit.
The self-bonding program has "certain systemic problems ...
to be addressed individually and in a timely manner," Wyoming's
Department of Environmental Quality notified federal regulators
in a letter sent last week and made public on Tuesday.
Wyoming officials broadly defended their handling of coal
bankruptcies in the letter to the Office of Surface Mining
Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) which this week began to
formally scrutinize how Peabody Energy Corp, the
nation's largest coal producer, has made use of self bonding.
OSMRE on Tuesday asked regulators in three western states to
examine whether Peabody qualifies for the self-bond subsidy in
those states. Officials in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico must
respond to OSMRE within two weeks.
Under an agreement with Alpha in the bankruptcy court,
Wyoming has priority for only $61 million in cleanup funds - far
short of what officials expect is required.
In December, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell told Congress
that self bonding was "a big issue."
The coal industry has been rocked by several high-profile
bankruptcies as debt-laden companies struggle to stay afloat at
a time of weak global demand for the black rock and tougher
environmental controls.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)