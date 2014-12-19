U.S. plans to shut royalty loophole on coal exports

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. coal companies will no
longer be able to settle royalties at low domestic prices when
they make lucrative sales to Asia according to reforms proposed
by the Interior Department on Friday.
American taxpayers by law are due a 12.5 percent royalty on
the sales of millions of tons of coal pulled each year from
federal land that mining companies lease.
In past years of strong global demand, U.S. miners have been
able to avoid a royalty hit on lucrative exports by first
selling to affiliated traders at low domestic prices.
The reforms proposed on Friday will update rules on how
energy companies settle their royalty payments on coal, oil and
gas pulled from federal land but the changes to the coal program
may have the biggest impact.
"Coal produced on public lands is an important part of our
domestic energy portfolio, but we have an obligation - and we
are fully committed - to ensure that the American taxpayer
receives a fair return for the production of domestic energy
resources," Deputy Secretary of the Interior Mike Connor said in
announcing the proposal.
The Interior Department has been investigating possible
royalty shortfalls in the federal coal program since February
2012.
The plan is now open for public comment for 60 days.
Arch Coal Inc, Peabody Energy Corp and Cloud
Peak Energy Inc are among the leaders in mining coal
from federal land in the West.
