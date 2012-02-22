Ex-mine official charged in fatal West Virginia blast

Feb 22 Federal authorities on Wednesday
charged the former superintendent of a West Virginia coal mine
where 29 workers died in a 2010 explosion with felony conspiracy
for impeding mine safety enforcement efforts before the blast.
Gary May, 43, of Bloomingrose, West Virginia, was charged
with conspiring to impede the U.S. Mine Safety and Health
Administration's enforcement efforts at the Upper Big Branch
mine between February 2008 and April 5, 2010, the date of the
explosion, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West
Virginia R. Booth Goodwin II said in a statement.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison,
Goodwin's statement said.
At the time of the blast, the mine was owned by Massey
Energy, which has since been acquired by Alpha Natural
Resources. Alpha Natural agreed in December to pay $1.5 million
to each of the families of the 29 miners who died as part of a
$209 million settlement of civil and criminal charges against
the company.