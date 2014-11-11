California woman charged with fraud over coffee spill injury claim

LOS ANGELES Nov 11 A California woman has been
charged with fraud for falsely saying she was badly scalded by
McDonald's coffee and using photos copied off the Internet to
make it appear she suffered second-degree burns on her hand,
officials said.
Selena Edwards, 38, of Victorville, faces 21 felony counts
of fraud for filing an injury claim in which she said she was
handed a cup of coffee at a McDonald's drive-through with an
improperly secured lid that allowed the hot liquid to spill on
her hand, the California Department of Insurance said in a
statement on Monday.
The case against Edwards comes 20 years after a well-known
product liability lawsuit in which Stella Liebeck won a $2.9
million civil judgment in New Mexico over burns she suffered at
age 79 from hot coffee she bought at McDonald's.
That judgment, which was reduced to $480,000, became the
butt of jokes and for many people symbolized the problem of
frivolous lawsuits, even though Liebeck suffered third-degree
burns and her defenders say media commentators were wrong to
make light of her suffering.
California insurance officials say Edwards, on the other
hand, has fabricated her injury claim.
She submitted an injury claim with photos she took off a
hospital website of a burned hand she said was her own, and
submitted bogus documentation describing treatment she said she
received at a hospital, according to the Department of
Insurance.
"By copying legitimate burn photos from the Internet,
Edwards attempted to make a profit from another person's pain
and suffering, and for this she will be prosecuted to the full
extent of the law," California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones
said in a statement.
Representatives from the Department of Insurance could not
be reached for comment on Tuesday, and their statement did not
say at which McDonald's the woman said she had been burned.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Edwards said she was
burned during a Jan. 28, 2013, visit to a McDonald's
drive-through in Fontana and that she was seeking $10,000. She
was charged by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's
Office, according to the paper.
Representatives for McDonald's and the San Bernardino County
District Attorney's Office did not return calls seeking comment.
Edwards could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Eric Beech)