INSIGHT-Americans' taste for cold brew transforms summertime coffee market

By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, Aug 3 For U.S. coffee shops, business
usually cools down as the weather heats up.
But as the latest craze, cold brew coffee, moves from a
hipster infatuation to mainstream staple, that traditional
seasonal pattern is unraveling.
Since cold brew often uses more beans than traditional iced
coffee, it could boost overall U.S. demand for coffee beans,
partially offsetting the effect of the more efficient
single-serve pods popularized by Keurig Green Mountain.
Peet's Coffee & Tea, one of the nation's biggest coffee
chains with about 400 stores, replaced traditional iced coffee
with cold brew in June, and has seen cold brew sales exceed last
year's iced coffee sales by as much as 70 percent.
"We went all in on cold brew," Peet's general manager Tyler
Ricks said, noting that the newer product is smoother, more
refreshing and lacks iced coffee's "harsh, bitter note."
For Peet's, which reported total revenue last year of $540
million, focusing on cold brew was part of an effort to slow the
seasonal decline in coffee sales, which several roasters
estimated at between 15 and 20 percent.
Others have jumped on board, including the nation's largest
coffee chain, Starbucks, which launched cold brew at 2,800
stores this summer.
Hector Mai, manager of a Guy & Gallard cafeteria in midtown
Manhattan, began serving cold brew this summer and has already
noticed iced tea sales declining.
"One day, there will be no regular iced coffee," Mai said,
while pouring a nitrogen-infused cold brew made by
Brooklyn-based Gillies Coffee from a tap, just like beer.
STEEP AND WAIT
Cold brew is made by steeping fresh ground coffee in cold
water for between 12 and 24 hours, while traditional iced coffee
is made by cooling hot-brewed coffee and serving it over ice.
The cool temperature and lack of movement, however, mean not
as much flavor and strength is extracted from each bean compared
to hot or traditional iced coffee, prompting roasters such as
Peet's, Gillies and Brooklyn Roasting Company to use a larger
dose of ground coffee in cold brew blends.
Michael Pollack, managing partner of Brooklyn Roasting, uses
a double dose of coffee in his cold brew, and says he goes
through beans twice as fast during the summer as other seasons.
Peet's makes up for higher raw material costs by charging
$2.45 for a small cold brew, compared with the $2 it used to
charge for a small iced coffee.
Starbucks charges customers $3.25 for a grande cold brew, 60
cents more than a grande iced coffee.
Gillies, which has been roasting coffee in Brooklyn for 175
years, has gotten in on the trend, launching cold brew on tap to
supply local coffee shops and restaurants like Guy & Gallard in
April. It now ships about 65 kegs a week to about 50 customers,
Gillies president Donald Schoenholt said from the company's
roasting plant near Brooklyn's waterfront.
That's only about 3 percent of the 1 million pound-a-year
roaster's business, but Schoenholt said entering the space was
crucial for capturing summertime coffee drinkers.
"We think 2, 3, 4, 5 years from now, we're going to see a
significant bump" in summer coffee sales, Schoenholt said while
pouring a cold brew from a tap this week.
FROM STUBBY TO STARBUCKS
To be sure, not all cold brewers use a higher dose, and some
specialty roasters argue it fails to extract quality beans' full
flavor potential.
Still, Americans' thirst for cold coffee has been rising for
years.
Last year, they consumed 90 million gallons of
ready-to-drink coffee beverages, ranging from bottled Starbucks
Frappuchinos to cartons of Stumptown cold brew, up 52 percent
from 2009, data from Beverage Marketing Corporation show.
By contrast, sales of carbonated soft drinks, which still
swamps the coffee market, dropped for five straight years to
12.8 billion gallons last year. That was down 9 percent from
2009.
In addition, the percentage of coffee shops and restaurants
serving iced coffee rose from 19 percent in 2009 to 24 percent
in 2013, data from market research firm Mintel show.
Cold brew was popularized when Portland-based, private
equity-backed Stumptown Coffee Roasters started selling
ready-to-drink coffee in a "stubby" bottle in 2011. Now with
Starbucks' entrance, cold brew has hit the mainstream.
"Having Starbucks come into it is the 5,000-pound gorilla in
every conversation about coffee," Pollack of Brooklyn Roasting
said.
The popularity growth of this stronger brewing method may
support overall U.S. coffee demand, providing a counter-weight
to the growth of single-serve coffee pods, which are widely seen
as limiting demand by reducing coffee waste.
U.S. coffee consumption will fall next year for the first
time in six years, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture
forecast.
"If we can make cold a more compelling thing, that will take
out a little bit of the sting," said Brett Struwe of Caribou
Coffee.
Schoenholt recalled entering a Brooklyn convenience store
this summer and noting the large quantities of ready-to-drink
cold coffee drinks for sale on shelf space once dominated by
more traditional American summertime favorites.
"We're winning," he said.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Editing by Jo Mason and John
Pickering.)