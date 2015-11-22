Cognac makers ramp up U.S. efforts as China sips less

* New products, campaigns aim to expand appeal of cognac
* Efforts are reducing brands' reliance on one demographic
* US cognac sales set to overtake China this year
By Martinne Geller
COGNAC, France, Nov 22 France's centuries-old
cognac houses are raising their bets on the U.S. market with new
products and campaigns to broaden the drink's appeal beyond its
African American stronghold.
The big four producers -- LVMH Moet Hennessy, Remy
Cointreau, Pernod Ricard and Beam Suntory
-- have turned more of their attention to the U.S.
following a drop in sales in China after an anti-graft campaign.
On its home turf cognac is seen as the drink of choice for
mature gentlemen but in the United States it is often enjoyed by
status-conscious revelers inspired by blingy bottles and hip-hop
name-dropping songs like Busta Rhymes' "Pass the Courvoisier."
Black culture's taste for cognac, which only comes from the
area around the western French town of that name, dates back at
least to the time when U.S. soldiers were visiting jazz-mad
Paris bars during the world wars. Back home it was an
alternative to American whiskey, often made in southern states
with histories of slavery and racial segregation.
The African American community accounted for nearly
two-thirds of all cognac drunk in the world's biggest market,
say executives and analysts. Yet that's now changing.
Producers of the drink, made by distilling white wine and
aging it in oak barrels for anywhere from two to dozens of
years, now need to reach other groups to help fill the space
left by China.
"We don't want cognac just to be for one category of
person," Remy Martin Executive Director Augustin Depardon told
Reuters during a visit to the Cognac region, where over 75,000
hectares of vineyards grow mostly Ugni Blanc grapes that become
the building blocks of cognac.
Depardon said a new campaign featuring Hollywood actor
Jeremy Renner, one of the stars of The Avengers, was aimed at a
broader audience.
'PRIORITY NO. 1'
Hennessy, Remy Martin, Martell and Courvoisier make 85
percent of all cognac, and they are competing harder than ever,
trying to harness the current boom in "brown spirits" like
bourbon and rum.
"We've seen a lot of our cognac competitors be more
aggressive in the United States, actually investing in media
campaigns on a scale we've never seen before," said
Jean-Baptiste Rivail, Hennessy's director of business
development for the Americas. "The momentum of Hennessy and
brown spirits has attracted quiet players to play harder in the
U.S. market."
One of the quiet players is Pernod Ricard's Martell, which
at 300 years old, is cognac's elder statesman. After pushing
hard in China to become the leading player there, the brand is
now trying to lift its 2 percent share of the U.S. market.
"It is going to be our priority Number One," said Christophe
Pienkowski, Martell's international heritage brand ambassador.
Initiatives include a new variety called Charactere, which
Martell hopes will help convert whisky-drinking Latinos, and a
campaign with The Roots, who have recently gone from respected
hip-hop group to household name as the official band for the
U.S.'s Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Cognac suppliers sold 4.1 million 9-litre cases in the U.S.
last year, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the
United States, up 11.9 percent from 2013, which only saw a 3.7
percent gain. It was the fastest-growing segment of a spirits
market up only 2.2 percent, though from a small base. The trade
group's economist said this year may be even stronger.
Euromonitor forecasts U.S. retail cognac sales of $5.2
billion in 2015, up 9 percent from last year. That would see it
surpass the Chinese market, which it estimates will have lost 36
percent of its value since a peak of $7.8 billion in 2012.
COCKTAIL CRAZE
The companies are also trying to push cognac into cocktails.
While brandy is the main ingredient for classic drinks like
Sidecars and Alexanders, it is not as prevalent on modern
cocktail menus as bourbon, tequila and gin.
To that end, Hennessy has launched Hennessy Black, which it
says is better for cocktails as it has a delicate taste that
eases mixability and a stronger alcohol content that can
withstand dilution.
"Cognac seems, in my mind, to have a rightful place in the
cocktail craze that hasn't been fully taken advantage of," said
Rabobank analyst Stephen Rannekleiv. "There's an opportunity to
continue making inroads in a demographic they have not generally
had a strong presence in."
Nielsen data for the most recent 30-day period suggests that
white adult consumers drank 27 percent of the nation's cognac
even though they represent 66 percent of the adult population.
Black consumers drank 40 percent, though they were only 11.2
percent of the population.
Despite efforts to broaden their market, the brands will be
treading carefully so as not to alienate their core audience,
having seen how quickly Cristal champagne fell from grace in
2006 after a boycott by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, who is now a backer
of Bacardi's new cognac D'Usse.
"African Americans are still accounting for a huge part of
cognac consumption in the U.S. and this is still our main target
with D'Usse," said Philippe Jouhaud, sales and marketing
director for D'Usse.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)