UPDATE 1-Ailing Colombia flower farms eye relief in US pact

* Trade deal would provide duty-free access to U.S. market
* Will help Colombian flowers compete with Kenya, Ethiopia
* Industry struggling with strong peso, higher costs
By Diana Delgado
BOGOTA, Oct 11 Colombian flower growers hurt by
higher costs, a strong peso and competition from Africa may get
relief from the U.S. Congress this week if it approves a
long-delayed trade pact with the South American nation.
Under the deal Colombia, the world's second largest
exporter of cut flowers after the Netherlands, would be able to
export stems tariff-free to a market that represented three
fourths of the country's $1.24 billion flower exports in 2010.
But an expected appreciation of the Colombian peso would
put further pressure on Colombia's fifth most important legal
export, wiping out most of the gains from selling cut flowers
duty free in the United States.
"The free-trade agreement will give us oxygen but it does
not compensate us yet," said Jose Mauricio Barrera, marketing
manager for Flores Funza, a 350-hectare (865-acre) flower farm
near Colombia's capital, Bogota.
"We need an increase of global demand for flowers, fewer
supply of flowers and a competitive exchange rate," he said.
After signing the deal nearly five years ago, the U.S.
House of Representatives and the Senate were expected to vote
on Wednesday on trade pacts with Colombia, South Korea and
Panama. [ID:nN1E7951AK]
The deal would reduce or remove tariffs in an attempt to
promote trade, and it appears to have overcome opposition from
Democrats in the U.S. Congress concerned that it would result
in job losses at a time of persistently high U.S.
unemployment.
Besides flower growers, Colombian textile, clothing and
leather goods makers are seen benefiting from wider access to
the U.S. market, though many Colombian food producers could be
vulnerable to increased U.S. imports.
Colombian flower exporters had preferential tariff access
since the early 1990s under another agreement that expired in
February. Since then Colombian flowers have been slapped with
duties ranging from 3.2 percent to 7 percent, mostly at the
high end of the range.
"Saying the free-trade agreement will save this industry is
wrong. We had preferential tariffs until February. We will just
return to the conditions we had until recently," said Andrea
Gonzalez, economic director at Asocolflores, the Andean
country's association of flower exporters.
CURRENCY APPRECIATION AND LABOR COMPETITION
Although Colombia's peso has weakened 9.5 percent since
mid-July on global economic uncertainty, the currency has
gained about 25 percent against the U.S. dollar since the end
of 2004, a trend that experts expect to continue.
That has squeezed exporters' profit, forcing 3,000 hectares
(7,400 acres) of flower farms near Bogota and Colombia's second
most important city Medellin to close or nearly shut down.
Asocolflores has joined other exporters in asking the
Colombian government to take measures to weaken the currency.
While exporters have benefited from the peso depreciation
since July, economists expect the currency to continue on a
strengthening path.
"For me the (peso's) appreciation is more worrisome than
tariffs," Asocolflores President Augusto Solano told Reuters.
The economic slowdown in developed countries has also
weighed on the industry. Solano said exports could fall 2
percent to 3 percent this year from 2010.
That will mostly affect smaller growers with larger
producers picking up the slack.
Elite Flower, an exporter of roses, alstroemeria and
carnations, sees exports growing 20 percent this year to $144
million because U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
began carrying its flowers after other suppliers could not
deliver enough to meet Wal-Mart's needs, commercial manager Ana
Rojas said.
Putting more pressure on flower farms are rising costs of
labor and materials, which have increased 61 percent since 2005
since salaries went up in dollar terms and materials such as
plastics also rose with crude oil prices.
"While the labor cost of a Kenyan and Ethiopian workers is
$65 and $80 respectively, the same worker in Colombia costs
$500 per month," Gonzalez of Asocolflores said.
