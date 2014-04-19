UPDATE 4-Security threat reported on Detroit-Denver Delta flight

(Adds threat not seen credible)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, April 18 A Delta Airlines flight
that landed at a Denver airport was directed to a remote taxiway
after an unspecified "potential security threat" onboard and
passengers were ushered off the plane, but authorities later saw
the threat as unlikely to be credible.
Flight 1500, a Boeing 737 with 151 passengers and six crew,
landed roughly on time at Denver International Airport from
Detroit Metropolitan Airport at about 4:40 p.m. Mountain Time
(2240 GMT), airline spokesman Russell Cason said.
The passengers were quickly sent off the plane without their
luggage and taken by bus to a separate part of the airport,
where they were being interviewed by FBI officials. There were
no reports of injury.
After screening passengers, crew and the plane, authorities
said by 10 p.m. local time all travelers were allowed to collect
their bags and go on their way, with no arrests made.
"We currently do not believe a creditable threat existed to
the flight," said FBI spokesman Dave Joly.
Flight 1500 was thought to have a "potential security threat
onboard the aircraft," Denver airport spokeswoman Julie Smith
said, adding that all other airport operations were normal.
A local ABC News affiliate reported that a flight attendant
found a note with a bomb threat. Joly said he could not confirm
that report, adding that authorities were probing the "security
concern" by screening passengers, luggage, and the plane.
Passenger Aaron Baratz told the Denver Post he and others
were not allowed to open overhead luggage compartments to
retrieve bags.
Tone Sevy, another passenger, posted a photograph on Twitter
showing more than a dozen passengers returning to the idled jet
on an empty stretch of runway to gather belongings. He said
police with a dog were checking travelers, the buses, and the
plane.
"Getting personal stuff off plane almost 2 hours later,"
Sevy tweeted. "Happy we are all safe."
(Additional reporting and writing by Eric M. Johnson in
Seattle; Editing by Eric Walsh and Clarence Fernandez)