U.S. agency gives $30 mln for roads, bridges in flooded Colorado

DENVER, Sept 18 The U.S. Department of Transportation made $30 million in flood relief available to rain-soaked Colorado on Wednesday to help pay for repairs of roads and bridges damaged or destroyed in historic floods.

Massive floods in Colorado caused by torrential rains that began on Sept. 9 have killed eight people in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, destroyed at least 1,700 homes, and caused over $150 million in damage to roads and bridges.

"While Colorado begins the difficult work recovering from these devastating floods, we will do everything we can to help restore vital transportation links," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement.

A preliminary assessment of the state's transportation infrastructure shows damage of $40 million to roads and $112 million to bridges, the agency said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Transportation last week made available $5 million for repair work in Colorado, and the money made available on Wednesday was in addition to that smaller sum.

The tropical-like low-pressure system that caused the flooding was the most sustained and intense rainstorm to hit the normally semi-arid region in at least four decades, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

Within three days, torrents of runoff were gushing down rain-saturated mountains through canyons that funneled waters straight into populated areas below. Foothill towns at the base of Colorado's so-called Front Range in Larimer and Boulder counties northwest of Denver bore the brunt of the deluge.

The overall flood zone has since grown to encompass 17 Colorado counties, including the state's biggest urban centers, across a region about the size of Delaware.

By Tuesday, some 12,000 flood victims had been evacuated to shelters as rescuers tried to reach the last pockets of known survivors stranded by washed-out roads and bridges.

In addition to the 1,700 homes confirmed to be destroyed - most in hard-hit Larimer County - an estimated 16,300 dwellings were damaged throughout the flood zone, according to preliminary property loss totals on Tuesday.