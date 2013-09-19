Noble Energy finds three leaking gas wells in flood-hit Colorado

BRIEF-Avid announces nomination of John Wallace to stand for election to its board
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors
Sept 19 Noble Energy Inc said it has identified three wells that were leaking natural gas following flooding in the north of Colorado last week.
Two of the leaking wells were shut on Wednesday, but a third that appeared to be leaking a "limited" amount of gas could not be safely accessed for shutdown, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Noble operates more than 8,000 active wells in the DJ Basin in Colorado.
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India
* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015