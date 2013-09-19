Damaged tank spills oil into flood-swollen river in Colorado

DENVER, Sept 18 A damaged oil tank owned by energy company Anadarko Petroleum Corp. has spilled an estimated 125 barrels of its contents into the flood-swollen South Platte River in north-central Colorado, the state oil and gas commission said on Wednesday.

The statement provided few details of the spill beyond saying that the mishap occurred near the town of Milliken north of the confluence of the Saint Vrain and South Platte rivers, and that Anadarko was responding by deploying absorbent booms on the river.