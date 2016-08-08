Colorado anti-fracking initiatives hit signature target

HOUSTON Aug 8 Environmental groups in Colorado
on Monday said they collected enough signatures to add proposed
anti-fracking initiatives to a state ballot in November, as long
as their petitions make it through a validation review by the
Secretary of State's office.
One of the initiatives would strengthen the state's
"setback" rules, requiring new oil and gas development
facilities to be located at least 2,500 feet from occupied
structures and areas of interest, such as parks. The second
would transfer regulatory control of new oil and gas development
to local governments.
Both needed 98,492 signatures to make the ballot.
"We made it over the hurdle of having the signatures needed
to turn into the Secretary of State and now it's in their hands
to go through the validation process," said Lisa Trope, an
organizer with Food and Water Watch, one of the groups gathering
the signatures.
The Secretary of State's office will review the petitions in
the coming weeks to ensure no duplicate signatures or
unregistered voters were included.
An issues committee for Coloradans Resisting Extreme Energy
Development led the signature gathering process. A spokeswoman
for that organization did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The initiatives come after the state's Supreme Court earlier
this year struck down fracking bans approved by voters in the
cities of Fort Collins and Longmont.
The proposed initiatives have drawn strong opposition from
oil and gas companies, which in recent months have donated
millions to Protect Colorado, an industry-backed coalition
leading the fight against the initiatives.
Energy companies Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Noble
Energy Inc in the past month each increased their
contributions to the group by $2.5 million, bringing their total
donations to $6.55 million and $5 million, respectively,
according to the latest campaign finance filing.
Protect Colorado declined to provide a statement.
A study by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission,
the state agency charged with promoting energy development,
found that 90 percent of the states' available surface acreage
would be unavailable for oil and gas development under the
proposed setback rules.
