One worker killed in fracking accident in Colorado -fire dept

DENVER Nov 13 An accident at a fracking site in
Colorado killed one worker and seriously injured two others on
Thursday as they tried to thaw a high-pressure water line that
had frozen in record-breaking cold conditions, the local fire
department said.
Mountain View Fire Rescue said one person was pronounced
dead at the scene, while one was taken to the hospital by
helicopter and another by ambulance after the incident near the
small town of Mead in Weld County, about 30 miles (50 km) north
of Denver.
"What is known at this time is that a high pressured water
line ruptured, resulting in the injuries and fatality," the fire
department said in a statement.
It said the cause of the rupture is being investigated.
Denver has been locked in deep-freeze conditions since
Monday, with temperatures dropping to well below zero Fahrenheit
at night.
The Denver Post newspaper said the accident took place at an
Anadarko Petroleum Corp location during fracking
operations being carried out by Halliburton Co. Neither
company immediately responded to requests for comment.
In addition to Mountain View Fire Rescue, the Weld County
Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are among the authorities
investigating the incident, the fire department said.
