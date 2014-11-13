UPDATE 2-Halliburton worker killed in Colorado fracking accident

(Updates with Halliburton statement)
DENVER Nov 13 An accident at a fracking site in
Colorado killed one Halliburton Co worker and seriously
injured two on Thursday as they tried to thaw a high-pressure
water line that had frozen in record-breaking cold conditions,
the company said.
The local fire department said one person was pronounced
dead at the scene, while one was taken to hospital by helicopter
and another by ambulance after the incident near the small town
of Mead in Weld County, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Denver.
"This is a very difficult time for all of us at Halliburton,
and we are working with local authorities as they look into the
details of this incident," the company said in a statement. "Our
thoughts and prayers are with our employees' loved ones."
The Mountain View Fire Rescue department said the cause of
the ruptured line was being investigated.
Denver has been locked in deep-freeze conditions since
Monday, with temperatures dropping to well below zero Fahrenheit
(minus 18 Celsius) at night.
The accident took place at an Anadarko Petroleum Corp
location during fracking operations being carried out by
Halliburton.
Anadarko said in a statement that its employees were "shaken
and heartbroken," by Thursday's tragic events, and that it has
suspended activities in the area.
In addition to Mountain View Fire Rescue, the Weld County
Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are among the authorities
investigating the incident, the fire department said.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Keith Coffman; Editing by Eric
Beech and Mohammad Zargham)