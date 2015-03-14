Airliner lands safely in Denver after blowing tire on takeoff

DENVER, March 14 A United Airlines
turboprop plane landed safely after it returned to Denver
International Airport on Saturday when the Kansas City-bound
flight blew a tire on takeoff, officials said.
United Express Flight 4870 reported the mishap as it took
off from Denver about 10:30 a.m. MDT, said airport spokeswoman
Laura Coale.
She said the plane circled for about 30 minutes to burn off
fuel before returning to Denver and landing safely. There were
no reports of injuries.
The passengers were evacuated and bused to the airport
concourse, she said.
The aircraft, a Bombardier Dash 8-Q400, is operated by
Republic Airlines, United said on its website. The flight to
Kansas City was delayed for four hours
The runway where the plane landed was closed as the aircraft
was towed, Coale said. The closure did not affect airport
operations.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Ian Simpson and
Marguerita Choy)