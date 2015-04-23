UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC staff recommends hearing for proposed Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger -WSJ

(Adds Comcast statement, paragraph 4)
WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission's staff has recommended that the
agency designate Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc for a hearing, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, calling it a
significant setback for the deal.
The recommendation, which would, in effect, put the merger
in the hands of an administrative law judge, would be seen as a
strong sign the FCC does not believe the deal is in the public
interest, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
A hearing could be a drawn-out process, and some regulatory
experts describe the procedure as a deal-killer, although
Comcast would be entitled to make its case for the acquisition,
the newspaper said.
Comcast said in a statement that it had meetings on
Wednesday with the FCC and the Justice Department, but it
declined any further comment.
Comcast's merger with Time Warner Cable would combine the
nation's two largest cable companies, which do not directly
compete against each other in any markets. Opponents, however,
have particularly focused on the combined company's broadband
market reach, worried about its potential gatekeeping power.
The FCC has to decide that the deal is in the public
interest and the Justice Department has to rule that it does not
harm competition for the merger to go through.
Comcast has pushed back against criticisms, arguing the deal
would bring faster Internet speeds and better video services to
more consumers.
