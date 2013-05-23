UPDATE 2-U.S. Commerce nominee poised for swift Senate approval

* Billionaire businesswoman was Obama fundraiser
* Republican presses nominee on failed bank, offshore trust
* Pritzker says hopes to be Obama's "bridge" to business
* Unite Here union brings fight with Hyatt to hearing
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 23 Chicago billionaire Penny
Pritzker on Thursday appeared on her way to becoming U.S.
commerce secretary, after a top Republican lawmaker said she had
answered most of his questions about her role in the failure of
an Illinois bank and her family's use of an offshore tax haven.
"I can't see that there is anything that would keep her from
getting through the process in pretty good shape," Senator John
Thune of South Dakota, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce
Committee, said after a hearing on her nomination.
Pritzker was President Barack Obama's national finance
chairwoman in 2008 and his campaign co-chair in 2012. Her
personal fortune is estimated at $1.85 billion, putting her at
the pinnacle of the top 1 percent of American households.
The 54-year-old Stanford University-trained lawyer and
businesswoman is on the board of the Hyatt Hotels Corp,
which her uncle Jay Pritzker founded in 1957, two years before
she was born. She plans to leave that position if confirmed.
Pritzker told the committee that Obama wants her to be "a
bridge between the administration and the business community" in
the hope of improving a sometimes strained relationship.
"That's something I look forward to working very hard on,"
Pritzker said, adding she also would push for free trade and
look for ways to streamline department operations.
The panel's chairman, Democratic Senator Jay Rockefeller of
West Virginia, said he believed Pritzker would restore strong
leadership at the department.
"You will certainly have my vote," he said.
The committee is likely to back Pritzker's nomination after
it returns in June from the upcoming Memorial Day recess,
setting it up for swift approval by the full Senate.
She would replace acting Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank,
who is leaving to become chancellor at the University of
Wisconsin-Madison.
TAXES AND BANKS
A 184-page financial disclosure form released by the White
House provided a detailed view of Pritzker's wealth. It includes
$54 million in consulting fees she received from the Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce Trust Co, which manages an offshore
trust for the Pritzker family in the Bahamas.
Some Republicans have said it is hypocritical of Obama to
nominate Cabinet members who benefit from offshore tax havens
when he criticized 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney and others for taking the same step to avoid taxes.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew also had to confront
questions about his investment in a Cayman Islands tax haven
during his recent confirmation process.
Under questioning by Thune, Pritzker acknowledged being a
beneficiary of an offshore trust set up when she was "a little
girl" and told the panel she has asked the current trustee to
step aside and appoint a U.S. trustee.
Thune also pressed Pritzker to explain her role in the
failure of Superior Bank, which in the 1990s was a pioneer in
subprime mortgages - the type of loans that were blamed for
igniting the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Regulators closed the bank, which was half-owned by the
Pritzkers, in July 2001 after auditors concluded that
mortgage-related income had been overstated. Five months later,
the Pritzkers agreed to pay the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation $460 million as part of a deal in which the family
and the other half-owner admitted no liability.
Pritzker said she was chairwoman of the bank from 1991 to
1994 but never played an active role in its management.
After the bank got into trouble with regulators, "I stepped
in on behalf of the 50-percent ownership of my family to try to
salvage the situation. Unfortunately those negotiations failed
and the bank failed," Pritzker said.
'LIKE SLAVES'
About 30 members of the Unite Here hotel workers' union who
attended the hearing painted a different picture of Pritzker.
The union has called Hyatt "the worst hotel employer in
America" because of its treatment of workers, failure to reach a
new labor contract and opposition to allowing workers at
additional Hyatt hotels into the union.
"Today, we send a message to President Barack Obama that
Penny Pritzker is not a good choice. She doesn't see people like
human beings. (She sees people) like slaves," said Wanda
Rosario, one of 100 housekeepers fired by Hyatt in Boston in
2009 as a cost-cutting move.
Under questioning from Senator Claire McCaskill, a Missouri
Democrat, Pritzker said she does not support the practice of
subcontracting hotel jobs to keep down wage costs and said it
was important for employers to provide a safe workplace.
"I've been in business for 27 years. The cornerstone of
success in business is you have to have a good relationship and
a good balance between management and labor ... . The workforce
is part of one's business family, if you will," she said.