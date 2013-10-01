Broad swathe of U.S. Inc. urges Fed to go easy on Wall Street

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 A swathe of some of America's
biggest industrial firms including Boeing and UPS
warned the Federal Reserve on Tuesday that restricting Wall
Street's trading in physical commodity markets could harm their
business.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is reexamining a decade-old rule
that allowed banks to trade in raw materials, as well as their
associated derivative markets, amid criticism that some banks
may have too much sway over the supply chain.
If the Fed were to curtail Wall Street's role in that space,
major industries would be forced to hold more of their own
supplies and otherwise bear greater costs, reads the letter
signed by power companies, energy producers, refiners and
manufacturing giant like Owens Corning and BNSF Railway
Co. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also signed the
document.
Wall Street is a partner with industry in spreading the
costs and risks of commodities investments, reads the letter,
and if the Fed were to drive banks from the market "we likely
would be forced to tie-up our own capital in holding physical
inventories and the related infrastructure to manage those
inventories."
The Fed is also expected to rule soon on whether Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley should be allowed to
continue owning oil tankers, warehouses and power plants as part
of their commodity trading businesses. This decision is separate
from the Fed's surprise "review" of its 2003 determination that
first allowed commercial banks to trade in physical commodities,
which was cited in Tuesday's letter.
Officials from the Fed and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) are expected to testify on October 8 before a
Senate Banking Committee panel led by Senator Sherrod Brown, a
vocal critic of large banks who has pushed regulators to do more
to watch for dangers of abuse in the commodities market.