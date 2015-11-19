Wage pressures coming? U.S. companies start to sound the alarm

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Early indications of wage
pressures in pockets of corporate America have begun emerging in
recent weeks, suggesting labor costs could be a bigger headwind
for U.S. companies in 2016.
Over the course of the latest corporate earnings reporting
season, executives from nearly 20 S&P 500 companies have flagged
labor costs, shortages or wage pressure as headwinds.
That's up from about a dozen companies who singled out these
concerns a quarter earlier and a year ago, a sign that more
companies are talking about wage issues, an analysis of earnings
season comments by Thomson Reuter showed.
Wage inflation has been largely nonexistent in the plodding
economic expansion out of the Great Recession, a key factor
behind the robust recovery in company profits over the past six
years even as sales growth has remained muted.
Now, though, a combination of rising U.S. payrolls,
political pressures to increase state and federal minimum wages
and some industry-specific issues, such as expensive labor
contracts in the airlines and automakers and labor shortages in
construction, could finally be gelling to force up labor costs.
"The conditions are beginning to be in place for something
that has been languishing really since the bottom of the
recession," said Mark Dawson, chief investment officer at
Rainier Investment Management in Seattle. "We're closer to the
point where wage pressures in certain areas are increasingly
going to be seen. I would expect it to be more of an issue next
year."
Wage concerns that started popping up a year ago in a
handful of industries such as fast food restaurants and
retailers have persisted and are spreading to a more diverse
range of companies.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, has said
next year's earnings could decline as much as 12 percent, partly
because of costs to raise entry-level wages.
Executives at Wall Street darling Shake Shack this
month said it plans to increase menu prices in January, though
they do not expect those higher prices to fully offset higher
labor costs.
For home builders, tight labor markets have been a
constraint.
"No question, labor is tight. Reports coming out of other
builders, we're not immune to it," David Auld, D.R. Horton's
president and chief executive said in a Nov. 10 conference call.
The company said it has been able to offset the higher costs
so far through its prices.
Among other homebuilders citing labor as an issue,
PulteGroup reported a quarterly profit decline and said
construction delays from labor shortages dampened sales. Also,
Chief Financial Officer Bob O'Shaughnessy said during the
earnings call Pulte is paying more to attract and retain labor.
Similarly, real estate investment trusts Ventas and
Welltower mentioned concerns about wage pressures in the
recent reporting period.
"It's something that we are very focused on," said Scott
Brinker, Welltower's chief investment officer, said in a
conference call.
Some industries are expecting labor headwinds from renewed
contracts, such as the case with airlines.
Contract negotiations are in the works for pilots at major
U.S. airlines United, Delta and Southwest
that could result in higher wages and costs in 2016.
Hospital provider HCA Holdings, too, has cited
increase in contract labor expenses.
When it warned on profit last month, it cited higher labor
costs, triggering a selloff in the hospital provider space.
Its labor costs as a percentage of sales increased in the third
quarter from a year ago.
Last month, nonfarm payrolls recorded their largest gain
since December 2014, while the unemployment rate fell to a
7-1/2-year low of 5.0 percent.
The number of unemployed persons to job openings is as low
as it was in 2007, according to U.S. government data.
Moreover, the debate over whether to raise the minimum wage
has been gaining steam and is a hot topic among U.S.
presidential candidates, suggesting the issue is likely to
persist at least through next year's election.
The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, well
below proposals for minimums of $12 to $15 an hour.
"It's really a combination of more competition for low-wage
workers, and the fact that there's pressure to raise those wages
in a number of jurisdictions and just in general," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Jeffrey Dastin)