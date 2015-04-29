Mitsubishi affiliate exports condensate from Texas -ClipperData

| HOUSTON, April 29
HOUSTON, April 29 A Texas-based affiliate of
Mitsubishi Corp has exported the first condensate cargo
from Texas International Terminals in Galveston, Texas, industry
firm ClipperData said, as shippers increasingly find more
berths from which to move the super-light U.S. oil to
international markets.
Mitsubishi affiliate Cima Energy Ltd, an oil and gas
marketer, had 451,281 barrels of lightly processed Eagle Ford
condensate loaded onto the Overseas Leyte on March 29. The
tanker arrived at Vopak's EuroPoort terminal at the Port of
Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 18, ClipperData said.
Other sources familiar with the shipment said Cima shipped
the condensate on barges from Victoria, Texas, to Texas
International in Galveston, where enough built up to load in a
tanker.
Neither Cima nor Texas International responded to queries
about the shipment or whether Cima has U.S. government approval
to export condensate.
The U.S. Department of Commerce has allowed companies to
export condensate that has undergone enough minimal processing
to qualify as a refined product, freeing it from the decades-old
domestic crude export ban.
But one of the sources said Cima decided its condensate met
that threshold and moved ahead with exports. BHP Billiton Ltd
did the same thing last year, and the source said
Cima's barrels were processed at the same Texas facility BHP has
used.
ClipperData said Cima's cargo was the first known processed
condensate shipment to be exported from Texas International, and
the first in the Houston/Texas City region that did not ship out
from a terminal owned by Enterprise Products Partners LP
, among the first companies to get export approval.
Enterprise initially dominated condensate exports its docks
in Texas City and later from Houston Ship Channel assets gained
by its $4.4 billion acquisition of Oiltanking Partners LP last
year.
But last month Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which also
has approval, shipped out 480,000 barrels from a Corpus Christi
dock shared by pipeline company NuStar Energy LP and
Martin Midstream Partners LP.
NuStar did not handle that shipment, and Martin Midstream
declined to say whether it did. However, Martin said the company
can keep stabilized condensate separate from crude at its Corpus
Christi terminal, which is necessary to ensure export-bound
condensate does not comingle with other crude subject to the
ban.
NuStar is building condensate-only storage as well, and
Chief Executive Officer Brad Barron told analysts last week that
NuStar hopes by year-end to segregate those volumes for export.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa
Shumaker)