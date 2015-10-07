UPDATE 1-BTG Pactual opens new E.Coast front for condensate exports -sources

(Adds details about condensate supply, terms of deal)
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Oct 7 The trading arm of Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual has opened a new East Coast gateway
for exports of U.S. condensate, preparing to ship a second cargo
this week along what is set to become a regular route to
overseas refiners, sources familiar with the matter said.
BTG is expected to load the STI Beryl, a Panamax vessel,
with 300,000 barrels of processed condensate at Buckeye Partners
LP's Perth Amboy terminal this week, just one month
after executing a similar deal that was the first known shipment
from an East Coast terminal, the sources said.
Two of the sources said cargoes are now set to flow on a
regular basis from Perth Amboy, the newest outlet for the
ultra-light oil that the government said last year was exempt
from a U.S. ban on most exports of domestically produced crude.
So far, exported condensate has come from terminals along
the Gulf Coast fed by Texas oil fields such as the Eagle Ford
shale. But the ones from the Buckeye terminal lifted by BTG
Pactual will be supplied by condensate coming from the Utica and
Marcellus shale fields in the Northeast and Midwest.
The deal is one of the most visible yet for the commodities
trading division that BTG set up two years ago, when it spent
some $300 million building a global business and hiring hundreds
of staff to trade everything from freight to grains to natural
gas at offices in London, Geneva, Stamford, Connecticut and
elsewhere.
The first cargo, which left the New York Harbor in early
September, was fixed for delivery in the Netherlands.
The STI Beryl entered the New York Harbor on Monday,
according to Reuters vessel tracking data.
BTG did not reply to a request for comment and Buckeye
referred questions to clients.
The condensate exported from New Jersey is sourced from a
stabilizer in Cadiz, Ohio. It is owned by MarkWest Energy
Partners, which is being bought by Marathon Petroleum Corp
.
The condensate began moving to the New Jersey terminal by
rail in July to build up supply for the first shipment. Now
roughly 20 railcars per day of the condensate are moving to the
terminal, according to one of the sources.
Buckeye Partners last year brought on line a 104-car unit
train facility at its Perth Amboy storage and export terminal,
but the expansion has not yet been used to capacity.
