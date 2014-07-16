U.S. firm sells condensate to Mitsubishi in 2nd deal to Asia

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 16 A U.S. energy company has found a second buyer in Japan for its condensate, an ultra-light oil, paving the way for more excess barrels from the United States to head to Asia to meet growing demand.

Enterprise Product Partners has signed a short-term contract to sell condensate to Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp, less than two weeks after it sold its first cargo to Japanese firm Mitsui Corp, four Asia-based sources said.

The first cargo to Mitsubishi may load in September and could be of a bigger volume than the 400,000-barrel cargo that Mitsui will be lifting later this month, one of the sources said.

Mitsubishi's contract is for loadings over a few months and the company has the option to extend the deal, he said.

Mitsubishi declined to comment on the deal. Enterprise could not be reached immediately.

