Maryland's Mikulski to head US Senate Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON Dec 19 Democratic U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski said on Wednesday that she expects to take over as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee following the death of Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaiion Monday.

A spokeswoman for Mikulski, who is from Maryland, said that the decision is expected to be ratified on Thursday at a meeting of the Democratic caucus.

In a Twitter message, Mikulski said: "It's an honor & privilege to be expected to follow the great leadership of Senator Inouye as Appropriations Committee Chairwoman."