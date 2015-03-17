Pentagon worries that arms wish lists push out needed programs

WASHINGTON, March 17 The Pentagon is concerned about the "unfunded priorities" lists prepared by the U.S. military services, with congressional funding for selected items on the lists often draining money out of other higher-priority programs, a top official said Tuesday.

Admiral James Winnefeld, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the department worked hard for a full year to develop a budget that balanced funding and military requirements across the U.S. military, but the "unfunded lists" opened the door to adjustments by lawmakers that were not helpful.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)