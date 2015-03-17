Pentagon worries that arms wish lists push out needed programs

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Pentagon is concerned about the "unfunded priorities" lists prepared by the U.S. military services, with congressional funding for selected items on the lists often draining money out of other higher-priority programs, a top official said Tuesday.
Admiral James Winnefeld, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the department worked hard for a full year to develop a budget that balanced funding and military requirements across the U.S. military, but the "unfunded lists" opened the door to adjustments by lawmakers that were not helpful.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi