U.S. senators chide Pentagon over errors in bomber cost estimate

WASHINGTON Aug 31 The leaders of the U.S.
Senate Armed Services Committee blasted significant errors in
recent Air Force estimates of the cost of a new strike bomber in
a terse letter to Defense Secretary Ash Carter made public on
Monday, and demanded a detailed explanation.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James last week decried the
botched cost estimate as a "regrettable error" and blamed it on
human error and a lack of proper oversight. She
said a contract award was expected soon.
The initial Air Force projection submitted this year for the
cost of the bomber program over 10 years put it at $58.4
billion, a 76 percent spike from last year's estimate. The Air
Force later said the true cost estimate for the 10-year period
was $41.7 billion, which was still a 21 percent increase over
the previous estimate of $33.1 billion.
"To commit administrative errors amounting to tens of
billions of dollars is simply unacceptable," wrote Senator John
McCain, the committee's Republican chairman, and Senator Jack
Reed, the top Democrat on the committee, in the letter.
"For Congress ... to fulfill its proper oversight
responsibilities and appropriate scarce taxpayer dollars ... it
is imperative that we receive the most accurate information
possible," they wrote.
Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is
competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp for a deal that could be worth $50
billion to $80 billion to the winning bidder.
McCain raised concerns about another key Air Force priority,
the $49 billion Boeing program to build a new refueling plane,
in a separate letter to Carter dated Friday, and also released
Monday.
He said recently announced cost overruns and delays in the
program increased the risk that it would not meet its planned
delivery milestones, and said he expected that any resulting
additional costs would be borne by the company, not the
government.
Boeing confirmed earlier this month that the first flight of
its fully equipped military aerial refueling tanker would be
delayed by about a month after incorrect chemicals were put
through the plane's fuel system.
Pentagon spokeswoman Maureen Schumann said the letters had
been received, and the department would respond promptly and
directly to the senators.
The Air Force had no immediate response to the letters.
