Buffett to confer with US Democrats on 'tax fairness'

WASHINGTON Feb 8 Warren Buffett, the
magnanimous billionaire who inspired President Barack Obama's
new crusade to make the rich pay more taxes, agreed to meet
privately on Wednesday with U.S. Senate Democrats, aides said.
Buffett was to be the dinner speaker at a closed-door
meeting of the lawmakers, aides said. He was to discuss their
"continued efforts for tax fairness," one aide said.
Obama spoke to Senate Democrats earlier in the day during
their retreat at the home of the Washington Nationals baseball
team.
Buffett - an investor, philanthropist and one of the richest
people in the world - has complained that many millionaires and
billionaires, like himself, pay a lower tax rate than the
average working American.
Obama has said he wants Congress to enact a new "Buffett
rule," which would require anyone earning more than $1 million
to pay an effective rate of at least 30 percent.
Obama began his election-year campaign for the rule by
inviting Buffett's secretary, who pays a higher tax rate than
her boss, to his Jan. 24 State of the Union address to Congress.