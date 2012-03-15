US Senate Democrats move to pare back bill on startups

* Democrats seek to prevent relaxed regulation for bigger
firms
* More Export-Import Bank lending sought in Senate measure
* Republicans warn against loading bill with "poison pills"
By David Lawder and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. Senate Democrats
on Thursday threw some roadblocks in front of a bill aimed at
helping small businesses expand more quickly on Thursday,
slowing down a bipartisan measure that had been expected to slip
through congressional gridlock.
Democrats are proposing tougher investor protections and a
controversial increase in funds for the U.S. Export-Import Bank,
the government agency that finances trade deals for U.S.
exporters, mostly manufacturers.
The revisions would significantly limit the number of firms
that could take advantage of relaxed regulations overwhelmingly
approved by the House of Representatives. They swiftly drew
criticism from Republicans, who championed the measure and want
to pass it quickly so they can show voters they are working
to make progress toward job creation this year.
The measure sailed through the House of Representatives
last week by an 390-23 vote. The bill would reduce regulatory
burdens for smaller companies in an effort to make it easier for
them to raise capital through initial public offerings. That
should allow them to expand, and eventually create jobs.
One key pillar of the bill would create a so-called IPO
"on-ramp" that would exempt some smaller emerging companies from
a variety of U.S. securities regulations for up to five years.
The House Bill had set a fairly high threshold to qualify
for the exemption, which would have let in companies with $1
billion or less in annual gross revenue qualify.
But Senate Democrats are now proposing to reduce the gross
revenue threshold to $350 million, a change that comes just two
days after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary
Schapiro sent lawmakers a letter urging them to lower the
threshold.
Senator Richard Durbin said the lower threshold was needed
to prevent too many larger firms from skirting regulations
intended to protect investors. "This bill would exempt a large
number of new startup companies from basic regulation," Durbin
said of the House version.
The Senate revisions would also make some big changes to
other key parts of the bill as well.
FINANCIAL REPORTING THRESHOLD
It would still permit a new form of capital-raising known as
"crowdfunding" that would let investors take small stakes in
private start-ups over the Internet. But Senate Democrats are
seeking to add provisions to help protect investors by requiring
intermediaries offering the stocks to register with the SEC and
provide certain disclosures to investors.
In addition, the Senate version changes the proposed
threshold for the number of shareholders a company must have
before it must start public financial reporting. The House bill
had established a higher threshold, which would essentially let
companies stay private for longer periods of time.
Republican Senator Jon Kyl warned Democrats not to load up
the House bill with "partisan provisions" and "poison pills." He
accused them of trying to stall the bill so President Barack
Obama could continue his re-election campaign against a
"do-nothing Congress."
"If Congress actually does something in a bipartisan way
that helps many Americans. Well, it will undermine his
narrative," Kyl said on the Senate floor. "He's relying on
congressional dysfunction to keep that narrative going."
Senate Democrats also proposed that the legislation extend
the Export-Import Bank's lending authority until 2015 and
increase its lending limit to $140 billion from $100 billion.
The bank's charter is due to expire on May 31 and it is expected
to hit the lending cap in a few weeks.
Some Republicans object to this because they believe the
Eximbank is displacing private-sector lenders from big trade
finance deals and that the taxpayer-subsidized financing it
offers to foreign firms can actually hurt U.S. companies.
Delta Air Lines, for example, has complained it is
hurt by Eximbank financing, which allows foreign carriers to buy
long-haul Boeing aircraft on better credit terms than Delta can
get in the private market. Delta has said the cost advantage for
Air India forced the U.S. carrier to withdraw from the
New York-Mumbai route.
A draft bill last week from Republican House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor would only renew the bank's charter until June 1,
2013 and raise the credit ceiling to $113 billion.