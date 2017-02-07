U.S. Senate poised to vote on controversial education secretary

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Senate was poised to
vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's choice of
billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, amid a
deadlock over the controversial nominee that is expected to be
broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
According to Senate officials, there are no records of a
vice president ever before being called on to break a tie vote
on a president's Cabinet pick.
Following a rocky Senate confirmation hearing, Democrats
have attacked DeVos as being unprepared to lead the Department
of Education.
Historically, Cabinet nominees with weak support in the
Senate ask the president to withdraw their nomination. But DeVos
has shown no sign of backing down.
With 46 Democrats, two independents, and two Republicans
expected to vote against DeVos, that leaves only 50 Republicans
thought to be supporting her in the 100-member Senate.
DeVos is married to the heir and former CEO of Amway, which
sells household and personal care items. She is also the
daughter of the founders of Prince Corporation, a Michigan car
parts supplier and sister of Erik Prince, the founder of the
security company formerly known as Blackwater USA, now called
Academi.
Democrats kept the Senate in session throughout Monday night
debating on DeVos and in an attempt to pressure one more
Republican to join in opposition to DeVos and thus defeat her.
So far, no Republican senator other than Susan Collins of
Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have come forth in opposition
to DeVos.
As the debate wound down, Senate Democratic leader Charles
Schumer said of DeVos: "She disdains public education where 90
percent of our students are."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, urging her
confirmation, said it was time to "end the unprecedented delay
by Democrats" on the Cabinet nominations by Trump, a Republican
who took office on Jan. 20.
DeVos has been an advocate of charter schools, which operate
independently of school districts and frequently are run by
corporations. Democrats are concerned she would promote charter
schools in a way that would undercut public schools, which have
long been the anchor of the U.S. education system.
Once the Senate votes to confirm or reject the DeVos
nomination, it is expected to move on to debating Trump's
choices of Senator Jeff Sessions to be attorney general,
Representative Tom Price to be secretary of Health and Human
Services and ex-banker Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary.
All three face opposition from Senate Democrats.
Also facing a rough ride is Trump's choice of Andrew Pudzer
to be secretary of labor. Pudzer, the chief executive of CKE
Restaurants Inc, has admitted to employing an
undocumented immigrant as a house cleaner.
Under the U.S. Constitution, the vice president also serves
as president of the Senate. As Senate president, he has the
power to cast votes only when there are ties on nominations or
legislation.
