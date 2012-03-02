Senior US House Democrat, 'Mr Boeing,' to retire

* Democrat Dicks to leave House after 18 terms
* Boeing to lose strong ally in Congress
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 2 Airplane manufacturer
Boeing Co is set to lose a key ally in Congress as Norm
Dicks, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives
Appropriations Committee, said on Friday he will not
seek re-election in November.
Dicks, a 36-year representative from Washington state, has
counted helping Boeing win a hard-fought U.S. military air
tanker contract as a highlight of his career. He said in a
statement he wanted to "change gears and enjoy life at a
different pace."
The departure of Dicks, 72, is not expected to cause
problems for his party in the Nov. 6 elections. His Puget Sound
district is considered solidly Democratic, voting 57 percent for
President Barack Obama in 2008.
The son of a U.S. Navy shipyard worker, Dicks has been an
advocate of strong defense spending, pushing for big-ticket
weapons programs, Pacific Northwest military bases and fighting
to maintain jobs at Boeing, his state's largest private
employer. It earned him the nickname of "Mr Boeing" in the
corridors of Congress.
He was instrumental in tilting the balance of favor at the
Pentagon for a new $35 billion refueling tanker program to
Boeing from Airbus.
"Boeing is losing a powerful advocate who has been in a key
position to influence the direction of billions of dollars in
spending," said Nick Schwellenbach at the watchdog group Project
on Government Oversight.
Dicks, who has been re-elected by wide margins in recent
years, has brought billions of federal dollars to his district
as an energetic advocate of the now-banned practice known as
earmarking, under which individual lawmakers inserted pet
spending projects into legislation.
There is a two-year moratorium that ends next year on this
practice, but many Republicans are pushing for a permanent, more
ironclad ban to help curb spending and bring deficits under
control. Despite the moratorium, senators are finding ways to
stuff road projects into a transportation bill now under debate.