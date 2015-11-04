UPDATE 4-U.S. Senate panel probing Valeant, Turing over drug costs

* Senate panel seeks information from four drugmakers on
pricing
* Valeant shares fall 6 pct, Retrophin shares tumble 14 pct
By Caroline Humer and Sarah N. Lynch
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Nov 4 A U.S. Senate panel
on Wednesday launched a bipartisan probe into pharmaceutical
pricing, seeking documents from four drugmakers including
Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Turing Pharmaceuticals,
companies embroiled in controversy over price hikes on
lifesaving drugs.
The move followed a series of criticisms by lawmakers over
eye-popping drug price increases, especially by companies with
recently acquired generic drugs. Drug companies have said those
hikes have brought the medicines in-line with their market value
and also reflect costs of acquisition and development of new
treatments.
The Senate's Special Committee on Aging also requested
information from Retrophin Inc and Rodelis
Therapeutics, according to a statement from the panel's
Republican Chairwoman Susan Collins and Claire McCaskill, its
top Democrat.
Valeant and Retrophin shares fell on the announcement but
the wider U.S. biotech sector held steady. Healthcare experts
have said it would take a much broader bipartisan push to
introduce laws that would limit what drugmakers could charge for
their medicines.
Also on Wednesday, Democratic members of a U.S. House of
Representatives investigative committee asked Republicans to
call a vote to subpoena Valeant and Turing.
These Democratic leaders called for an investigation of drug
prices in September, emboldened by press reports of a more than
5000 percent overnight increase in a toxoplasmosis drug made by
Turing and a more than 600 percent increase in a blood pressure
treatment from Valeant.
House investigative committee Republican Chairman Jason
Chaffetz, who could authorize an investigation, so far has
blocked it. His spokesperson did not immediately respond to
request for comment.
Retrophin shares fell 14 percent to $18.67 on Nasdaq on
Wednesday. Valeant shares fell over 6 percent to $91.90 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
The Nasdaq Biotech index was down 0.3 percent, and
the Dow Jones pharmaceutical index was off 0.4
percent, about in line with the market.
Biotech shares did fall after Democratic Presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted in September that drug price
increases at Turing were "outrageous." She later released a plan
to restrict drugmaker profits.
PRICE HIKES
Drug companies have said that they raise prices on the drugs
because they were previously mispriced as compared to their
value on the market. They also defend themselves by saying they
need to invest in research and development of new drugs.
In a letter to Valeant Chief Executive Mike Pearson, the
Senate committee chairs requested information on sodium drug
Nitropress, which is used to treat high blood pressure. Its
price rose by 625 percent to $1,346.62 per vial on the day
Valeant acquired the drug, the letter said. It also cited an 820
percent increase to $36,811 for 25 pills of heart drug Isuprel
and a 2,949 percent increase to $26,189 for 100 capsules of
Cuprimine for rheumatoid arthritis.
Valeant said it planned to cooperate with the committee on
the inquiry. Drug prices fluctuate due to factors "including the
cost of development and acquisition and complexities in the
health care cost reimbursement system," spokeswoman Laurie
Little said in an emailed statement.
Valeant is already the subject of a probe by federal
prosecutors in New York and Massachusetts into drug pricing and
patient assistance programs, and is also under scrutiny over
separate allegations that it used specialty pharmacies to pad
its revenue.
The Senate committee also sent a letter to Retrophin
requesting information about Thiola, a drug that treats kidney
disease, and whose price rose to $30 per tablet from $1.50 after
Retrophin acquired licensing rights.
"Pharmaceutical pricing that strikes the right balance
between affordability and enabling innovation is an issue of
legitimate concern for patients and the industry," Retrophin
director of investor relations Chris Cline said in an emailed
statement. The company said it was focused on developing its
pipeline of drugs rather than acquiring and re-marketing old
therapies.
The Senate committee also said it wanted to hear more about
Turing's Daraprim, an anti-infective drug used to treat
toxoplasmosis among other diseases. Earlier this year Turing
raised the price on the drug overnight to $750 per pill from
$13.50.
Turing said in a statement that more than 60 percent of its
revenues goes into research and development of new therapies. In
September Turing said it would cut the price of Daraprim, but
has not yet done so. The New York state attorney general's
office is also investigating Turing over whether its Daraprim
price increases violated antitrust rules.
"The sudden, aggressive price hikes for a variety of drugs
used widely for decades affect patients and health care
providers and the overall cost of health care," Collins said in
a statement, adding that the Senate committee is probing the
increases given the potential harm to patients.
MOUNTING PRESSURE
Elsewhere, Democrats who sit on eight different committees
announced on Wednesday they are launching a drug pricing task
force to shine a spotlight on the skyrocketing costs of
prescription drugs.
At a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol, the
Democrats pointed to signs with pictures featuring Valeant's
Pearson and Turing CEO Martin Shrekli. The goal of the task
force is to shame the drug companies and put a spotlight on the
issue, the members said. They also hope to convince the
Republican majority to hold hearings and intend to push for new
legislation to make prescription drugs more affordable.
"Prescription drug prices are skyrocketing and the American
public is fed up," Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the
House Oversight Committee, said during the press conference.
Cummings in May had asked Chaffetz to investigate Valeant's
price increase.
The Obama administration is also ramping up pressure on
drugmakers, holding a public meeting later this month to address
"the high and growing cost of drugs," including specialty
medications.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Sarah Lynch, Toni
Clarke and Susan Heavey in Washington D.C.; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)