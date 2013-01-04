US Congress verifies: Obama, Biden win Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON Jan 4 The U.S. Congress formally
confirmed on Friday, nearly two months after polls closed, that
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden won the 2012
White House election.
At a joint session of the Senate and House of
Representatives, lawmakers carried out the final phase of a
process known as the Electoral College that dates back to the
founding of the nation.
They verified the vote of 538 electors from the 50 U.S.
states and the District of Columbia, each of whom represented a
presidential and vice presidential candidate. Electors were
picked on Election Day, based on the popular vote.
In approving and then adding up individual certification
documents, they confirmed that Democrats Obama and Biden beat
Republican challengers Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan, 332-206.
At least 270 electoral votes are needed to win .
Republican House Speaker John Boehner and Biden, as Senate
president, presided over the process that lasted about 30
minutes.