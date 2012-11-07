Top US senator hopes to work on climate change bill

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site
WASHINGTON Nov 7 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that he hoped senators would work on climate change legislation, though he did not provide a time frame for doing so.
"Climate change is an extremely important issue for me and I hope we can address it reasonably," Reid said the day after President Barack Obama was re-elected and Democrats won enough seats to retain control of the Senate.
"It's something, as we've seen with these storms that are overwhelming our country and the world, we need to do something about it," Reid said.
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.