Top US senator hopes to work on climate change bill

WASHINGTON Nov 7 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that he hoped senators would work on climate change legislation, though he did not provide a time frame for doing so.

"Climate change is an extremely important issue for me and I hope we can address it reasonably," Reid said the day after President Barack Obama was re-elected and Democrats won enough seats to retain control of the Senate.

"It's something, as we've seen with these storms that are overwhelming our country and the world, we need to do something about it," Reid said.