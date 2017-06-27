U.S. stock market execs tell lawmakers about conflicts in broker rebates

| NEW YORK, June 27
the U.S. equities market went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to
update lawmakers on issues that impact stock trading, including
potential conflicts of interest arising from exchanges paying
brokers for orders.
The hearing gave top executives from stock exchanges, fund
companies and brokerages a chance to detail their often
competing issues to members of the House of Representatives
Committee on Financial Services subcommittee on capital markets.
One recurring topic in the three-hour hearing was the
rebates exchanges pay to brokers that send them resting orders
for others to trade against.
"In simple terms, this payment to brokers when not shared
with the broker's client is equivalent to a kickback," Brad
Katsuyama, chief executive officer of exchange operator IEX
Group, which does not pay rebates, said in prepared remarks.
Exchanges operated by Nasdaq Inc, the New York
Stock Exchange and Bats pay around $2.5 billion a year in
rebates, and the practice is increasingly affecting the
decisions brokers and exchanges make, Katsuyama said.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff have been
drafting a proposal to test reducing the maximum amount
exchanges can charge brokers to execute orders on their
platforms. Lowering the fee cap would also reduce the amount of
rebates that exchanges could pay to brokers.
Exchanges that pay the rebates say the practice promotes
liquidity and compensates market makers for taking the risk of
providing it. Critics argue the payments give incentives for
brokers to send their customers' orders to exchanges with the
biggest rebates rather than to exchanges that would get the best
result for the end clients.
Executives from Bats, which is owned by CBOE Holdings
, and Nasdaq said rebates are an important means for
attracting liquidity from market makers, but that a
one-size-fits-all approach might not be the best way to go.
They said there is ample liquidity in the stocks of large
companies, and the rebates for those orders could be reduced
without much effect. But the stocks of many small and mid-sized
companies are much harder to trade, and reducing the payments
for them would further hamper trading, they said.
Ari Rubenstein, head of high-frequency trading firm Global
Trading Systems, which is one of the largest market makers on
the New York Stock Exchange, agreed that if rebates were to go
away, liquidity for small- and mid-cap stocks would decline.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Leslie Adler)