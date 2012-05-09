版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 02:37 BJT

U.S. House votes to renew Ex-Im Bank charter

WASHINGTON May 9 The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank's charter until September 2014 and gradually raise its lending cap to $140 billion, disappointing conservative groups who want the nearly 80-year-old bank to die.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which is under pressure to approve the legislation before the Ex-Im Bank's temporary charter to operate expires on May 31. The White House wanted a four-year renewal, but supports the House bill.

The vote is welcome news for U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing, the bank's biggest beneficiary. Other top customers include General Electric, Caterpillar and global engineering and construction company KBR Inc.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐