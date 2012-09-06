U.S. Senate Democrat sees path to deal on deficit by mid-2013

* Durbin says plan valid only if Obama re-elected
* Republicans seen unlikely to embrace plan
By Mark Felsenthal and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 A top U.S. Senate Democrat
sketched out a broad-brush idea on Thursday that would give
Congress six months beyond year's end to come up with a
comprehensive deficit-reduction plan, potentially softening the
impact of a looming "fiscal cliff."
The idea by assistant Democratic Senate leader Dick Durbin
has not been developed into a formal plan, a spokesman said.
Financial markets and government economists are worried that
failure to compromise on tax and spending issues could bring on
a recession.
The so-called fiscal cliff refers to the Dec. 31 expiration
of many tax breaks, including lower rates for all income levels
that were passed during the George W. Bush administration, and
deep domestic spending cuts due to kick in on Jan. 2.
The potential jolt to the economy from the tax hikes and
spending cuts has emerged as a major headache for lawmakers and
policymakers. The government is also expected to hit its
borrowing limit of $16.39 trillion early in 2013.
Durbin's proposal, offered during a panel discussion
organized by Bloomberg news on the sidelines of the Democratic
Party convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, is unlikely to be
welcomed warmly by Republicans.
It would allow all the tax cuts enacted by Bush to expire,
at least temporarily, as scheduled at the end of the year and
would rely heavily on new tax revenues to help shrink government
budget deficits.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, also a Republican, have
called for a one-year extension of all Bush tax cuts to give
Congress more time to work out a deficit-reduction deal.
Durbin made clear his idea would be valid only if President
Barack Obama wins re-election on Nov. 6. If Obama's Republican
challenger, Mitt Romney, prevails, all bets are off, Durbin
said. The Illinois senator is one of Obama's closest allies in
Congress.
Durbin said lawmakers could use the time after the election
to agree to the overall size and structure of a deal and then
promise to fill in the details by July 2013.
Acknowledging the difficulty of quickly writing a major tax
bill in the first six months of 2013, Durbin said, "It clearly
is going to engage the Finance Committee and Ways and Means
Committees in ways they've never been challenged before."
SENDING SIGNAL LAWMAKERS 'NOT KIDDING'
Lawmakers could agree to the broad parameters of the deal,
such as reducing the overall amount of the deficit by $4
trillion to $5 trillion and a ratio of about $2 of spending cuts
for every $1 in revenue increases, Durbin said during the panel
discussion.
Durbin said he thought $5 trillion was "overreaching" and
that $4 trillion was a "sound, solid signal that you're
serious."
To signal lawmakers' intent to reach such an ambitious goal,
they would decide after the election and before the beginning of
the new year to cut the deficit immediately, perhaps by $40
billion to $50 billion - nearly one half of the automatic
spending cuts mandated by a 2011 budget and debt limit deal.
"That says to the world, they're not just kidding, they're
not just putting it off, they're doing something right now to
reach that goal," he said.
The six-month process would include an agreement to raise
the debt ceiling to avoid the bitter fight over increasing the
nation's borrowing limit that tainted the U.S. credit reputation
and slowed the economic recovery in 2011, Durbin said.