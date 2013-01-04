Former US Rep. Frank willing to replace Sen. Kerry for short time

WASHINGTON Jan 4 Former Massachusetts U.S.
Representative Barney Frank says he would like to fill in for
Senator John Kerry, who has been nominated for secretary of
state, as Congress battles over the budget and raising the debt
ceiling in the next few months.
Frank, who retired from Congress this week and was the top
Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, told MSNBC
on Friday that he would like to serve during the high-stakes
debates that will follow this week's "fiscal cliff" deal.
"That deal now means that February, March and April are
going to be among the most important" months for the American
financial system, Frank said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.
"I've told the governor that I would now like ... to be a
part of that. It's only a three-month period. I wouldn't want to
do anything more, I wouldn't want to run again," he added.
On Tuesday, Congress hastily passed legislation to avert
$600 billion in automatic tax increases and federal spending
cuts known as the fiscal cliff.
In two months, the United States will need to raise the debt
ceiling or face default, and the delayed automatic spending cuts
known as "sequestration" are scheduled to kick in. A month after
that, there is a risk of a government shutdown if lawmakers
cannot agree on a funding deal.
Under Massachusetts law, Democratic Governor Deval Patrick
can temporarily appoint someone until a special election can be
held to formally replace Kerry, a Democrat who has been tapped
by President Barack Obama to lead the State Department after
Secretary Hillary Clinton departs.
Frank, the first openly gay member of Congress, had planned
to retire after serving in the House of Representative for more
than 30 years and after marrying his longtime partner in July.
Along with former Senator Christopher Dodd, a Democrat from
Connecticut, Frank was the chief architect of the 2010 Wall
Street reform law, which was enacted as a response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Longtime Democratic U.S. congressman Edward Markey has
announced he would pursue Kerry's seat if the Massachusetts
senator is confirmed as secretary of state.
Massachusetts Republican Scott Brown, who lost his Senate
seat in November to Democrat Elizabeth Warren, has not said
whether he will run for Kerry's seat.