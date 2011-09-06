RPT-FACTBOX-Unpopular US Congress returns this week

(This is a repeat of a story that was first published on Sept.
5. No changes have been made to the text)
Sept 6 A highly unpopular U.S. Congress returns
to work from a month-long recess this week facing a crush of
challenges -- from creating jobs to expanding U.S. trade to
finding another $1.2 trillion or so in spending cuts.
With voters demanding more compromise and less acrimony in
Washington, lawmakers are under pressure to find elusive common
ground with Democratic President Barack Obama on these and
other matters, such as taxes, regulations and disaster aid.
The Democratic-led Senate returns on Tuesday, with the
Republican-led House of Representatives back to work the next
day. Opinion polls, taken in the aftermath of the bitter U.S.
debt ceiling showdown last month, put Congress' approval rating
at a record low of about 12 percent.
Here is a look at what's on their legislative agenda:
OBAMA JOBS SPEECH TO CONGRESS
Obama plans to unveil his latest jobs-creation plan in a
nationally televised address to a joint session of Congress on
Thursday. Throughout Obama's presidency, the U.S. jobless rate
has been stuck at high levels -- staying at 9.1 percent in
August. Polls show most voters have lost confidence in his
economic leadership. Congress has not fared much better.
The president is expected to recommend tax breaks to
businesses that expand their payrolls, a jobs-intensive
road-building program and new relief for homeowners.
SUPER COMMITTEE
Congress, which went on vacation after a bruising fight
over the record U.S. debt, returns for another budget battle
that likely will last through the end of the year.
A "super committee" of six Democrats and six Republicans
from the House and Senate is to hold its first meeting on
Thursday and its first public hearing on Sept. 13. Its mission
is to come up with at least $1.2 trillion in savings over 10
years.
If a majority of the committee fails to reach a deal by
Nov. 23, automatic spending cuts of at least $1.2 trillion
would be set in motion, split between defense and non-defense.
FEDERAL REGULATIONS
House Republicans aim to hold a vote each week to repeal 10
federal labor and environmental regulations on businesses that
they say stunt job growth.
They are expected to face opposition in the Senate where
Democrats contend that targeted regulations are vital to clean
air and water, safe workplaces and safe consumer goods.
APPROPRIATIONS
Having already pushed the government to the brink of a
shutdown and an unprecedented default this year, lawmakers seem
to have little, if any, appetite to set the stage for another
crisis any time soon. So expect them to figure out spending
measures for the new fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1 without
threatening to close the government.
The House and the Senate have agreed on the total amount
they will spend, but are likely to clash on details. Look for
Congress to extend current funding levels for several months as
the two chambers resolve their differences.
DISASTER FUNDING
Obama is expected to ask Congress for extra funds to help
the East Coast recover from Hurricane Irene, likely to go down
as one of the costliest U.S. disasters with damage estimates
topping $7 billion.
House Republican leader Eric Cantor has insisted that any
federal relief must be offset with spending cuts to avoid
adding to the budget deficit, projected to hit $1.3 trillion
this year.
FREE TRADE DEALS
The White House is expected to formally submit three
long-delayed free trade agreements with South Korea, Colombia
and Panama to Congress for approval in September or October.
The White House is still seeking more assurance from House
Republicans that a separate Trade Adjustment Assistance program
to help retrain workers displaced by trade will be renewed.
RUSSIA TRADE
With Russia on the verge of joining the World Trade
Organization, the Obama administration needs to persuade
Congress to approve "permanent normal trade relations" with
Russia by lifting the so-called Jackson-Vanik amendment that
tied trade relations with Communist countries to the rights of
Jews and other religious minorities to freely emigrate.
PALESTINIAN STATEHOOD
Palestinian plans to seek United Nations' endorsement of
statehood in September are bound to raise protests on Capitol
Hill.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ileana
Ros-Lehtinen has a bill to cut off U.S. funds to any U.N.
organization that embraces an upgrade to the Palestinians'
diplomatic status. It may pass the House but Senate prospects
are poor.
PATENT REFORM
In a rare display of bipartisanship, the Senate is expected
to give final congressional approval to a patent reform bill
backed by the president and passed by the House in June.
ENDANGERED FIGHTER JET
The Pentagon's costliest arms purchase, the Lockheed Martin
Corp (LMT.N)-built F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, may be
scaled back as part of the drive to cut spending. Current plans
are to buy 2,443 at a cost of more than $382 billion. Lawmakers
from states that benefit from F-35-related jobs are leading a
charge to defend it.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The U.S. Postal Service will default on a $5.5 billion
payment for retiree health benefits unless lawmakers step in
before the end of September. The agency has asked Congress to
eliminate Saturday mail delivery, give it flexibility to close
post offices and allow it to dip into a retirement-fund surplus
to pay off other obligations.
REGULATORY NOMINEES
The Senate Banking Committee has a list of regulatory
nominees that must be approved before the Senate can confirm
them. The most controversial is Richard Cordray as the first
director of the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Republicans have threatened to block the nomination of any CFPB
director until Obama agrees to make changes -- that Democrats
oppose -- to the structure of the agency. The committee plans a
Sept. 6 confirmation hearing on the Cordray nomination.
FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION
Lawmakers must approve another temporary extension for
Federal Aviation Administration's construction programs by
Sept. 16. The current one was approved last month after a
two-week partisan standoff that temporarily idled thousands of
workers and triggered plenty of angry finger-pointing.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Richard Cowan, Andy Sullivan,
Susan Cornwell, Jim Wolf, Sarah N. Lynch, Dave Clarke,
Christopher Doering, Doug Palmer, Diane Bartz, Emily
Stephenson, Anna Yukhananov and John Crawley; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Vicki Allen)