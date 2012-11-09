House Speaker Boehner says Obama must lead on immigration reform

WASHINGTON Nov 9 Top Republican lawmaker John
Boehner said on Friday the country's immigration system was
broken, although he did not offer solutions and said U.S.
President Barack Obama had to take the lead.
Immigration reform is becoming a priority for Republicans
after Obama, a Democrat, won a second term in office this week
with strong support from Hispanics.
When asked at a news conference whether he would endorse a
pathway to citizenship, Boehner, speaker of the House of
Representatives, said: "What I'm talking about is a common
sense, step-by-step approach would secure our borders, allow us
to enforce the laws, and fix a broken immigration system."
Many Republican leaders have taken a hard position against
illegal immigrants. Obama's Republican challenger, Mitt Romney,
said during the campaign that undocumented workers should
"self-deport" from the country.
But after Obama was re-elected with overwhelming support
from Hispanics, Republicans have acknowledged they need to do a
better job of appealing to non-white voters.
"I believe Hispanics should be a natural constituency of
conservatives," Republican Senator Ron Johnson, a Tea Party
favorite, told Reuters.
"Unfortunately, Republicans haven't provided them with a
home... in terms of some of our hostility toward the immigration
issue. We haven't handled that well," he said.
Boehner has said a comprehensive approach to immigration
reform is needed and that he was confident Republicans could
find common ground with Obama.