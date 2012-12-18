UPDATE 3-US Democratic Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaii dead at 88

* War hero lost arm in World War Two combat
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 U.S. Democratic Senator
Daniel Inouye, a decorated World War Two veteran who lost an arm
in battle and represented Hawaii in Congress since its statehood
more than a half century ago, died on Monday at age 88.
Inouye, who was chairman of the powerful Senate
Appropriations Committee and third in the line of presidential
succession as the Senate's senior member, d ied of complications
from a respiratory illness, his office said in a statement.
"Aloha" was the last word he spoke, the statement said.
The son of a Japanese immigrant father and a Hawaii-born
mother whose parents came from Japan, Inouye and his family were
declared "enemy aliens" by the U.S. government at the outbreak
of World War Two. Inouye would later rise to become the
highest-ranking elected Asian-American official in U.S.
politics.
During a political career spanning seven decades, he gained
national attention on the Senate Watergate Committee and as
chairman of the Select Intelligence Committee during the 1970s.
He was also chairman of a special panel that investigated
the Iran-Contra affair - involving secret U.S. support of
anti-Communist Nicaraguan rebels with illegal sales of missiles
to Iran - during Ronald Reagan's presidency in the 1980s.
At the time, he criticized what he called a "shadowy
government with ... the ability to pursue its own ideas of the
national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free
from the law itself."
His death, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical
Center in suburban Maryland, was announced on the Senate floor
by Majority Leader Harry Reid, who hailed Inouye as one of the
"greats of this body."
President Barack Obama saluted Inouye as a "true American
hero" for his wartime service and his work on Capitol Hill to
"strengthen our military, forge bipartisan consensus and hold
those of us in government accountable to the people we were
elected to serve."
BALANCE OF POWER
Under Hawaii law, Democratic Governor Neil Abercrombie will
name a successor to fill Inouye's seat until a new senator is
picked in the 2014 general election.
Because Abercrombie is expected to name a fellow Democrat,
Inouye's death is unlikely to change the balance of power in the
100-member Senate, where Democrats were expected to maintain a
55-45 majority over Republicans.
First elected to Congress as Hawaii's first full-fledged
member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Inouye took office
on Aug. 21, 1959, the date Hawaii became the 50th U.S. state. He
went on to win election to the U.S. Senate in 1962.
After nine consecutive Senate terms, Inouye was the only
member of the state's original congressional delegation still
serving on Capitol Hill.
He was also the second longest-serving member of the U.S.
Senate after the late Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, and
became the most senior member when Byrd died in 2010.
Inouye thus assumed the largely ceremonial post of president
pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line to succeed
to the U.S. presidency after the vice president and speaker of
the House.
Inouye began his public service at age 17, when he enlisted
in the U.S. Army shortly after the 1941 Japanese attack on the
American Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, during which he had
served as a U.S. medical volunteer.
Inouye was not sent to an internment camp as were many
Americans of Japanese ancestry when the war started because
Hawaii, then a U.S. territory, was placed under control of
military authorities, he told National Public Radio last year.
ENEMY ALIEN
But he was declared an "enemy alien," and was among those
who petitioned the government for the right to serve in the U.S.
military to prove their allegiance. In late 1942, at age 17, he
enlisted.
"I was angered to realize that my government thought that I
was disloyal and part of the enemy, and I wanted to be able to
demonstrate not only to my government but to my neighbors that I
was a good American," he said in an interview aired as part of
Ken Burns' 2007 documentary "The War."
He joined the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a unit of U.S.
soldiers of Japanese ancestry. Serving in Europe with
distinction, Inouye lost his right arm while charging a series
of German machine-gun nests on a hill in Italy in 1945.
The injury earned him a Purple Heart and other awards but
ended his ambitions to be a surgeon. Instead, he earned a law
degree and entered politics after the war.
When asked in recent days how he wanted to be remembered,
his office said Inouye replied, "I represented the people of
Hawaii and this nation honestly and to the best of my ability. I
think I did OK."
Inouye's death will propel Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont
Democrat, to become president pro tempore of the Senate, as the
member with the most seniority on the majority side, a Senate
leadership aide said.
Leahy was also in line to become the chairman of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, though he already chairs the Judiciary
Committee and could not keep both posts without a waiver. If he
did give up the gavel at Judiciary, that could open up the
leadership of that committee to Senator Dianne Feinstein of
California, a champion of gun control legislation.