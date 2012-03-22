版本:
US Senate approves weaker House insider trading bill

WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a House of Representatives bill imposing new curbs on insider trading by members of Congress, even though the measure was weaker than a version passed by the Senate in February.

The legislation now moves to the White House, where President Barack Obama has promised to swiftly sign it into law.

