US House to move insider trading bill next week

* Unpopular U.S. Congress rallies around ethics bill
* Cantor says will push Senate version in House next week
* Controversial amendments unlikely to stop bill's momentum
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. House of
Representatives will swiftly take up a Senate-passed bill to
curb insider trading by lawmakers next week, a top Republican
said on Friday as Congress clamors to promote the measure in the
face of flagging approval ratings.
The "clean government" bill, which aims to prevent lawmakers
from using knowledge gained through their positions for personal
profit, sailed through the Senate by a 96-3 vote on Thursday,
marking a rare display of bipartisan support in a deeply divided
Congress.
"We are going to act with dispatch. We are going to take up
the Senate bill," House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on
Friday on the House floor. "We are currently reviewing the
actions the Senate took on that bill and we intend to strengthen
that bill."
Neither Cantor nor his office gave an indication of what
changes may be made to the Senate bill. But after sidelining a
similar bill in the House last year, Cantor praised the measure
as an important step to reaffirm the American public's trust in
Congress.
He wanted to "get a bill to the president's desk as quickly
as possible so that there is no misunderstanding on the part of
the people that send us here that they can have trust in this
institution and the members."
In addition to requiring lawmakers to electronically
disclose stock trades within 30 days, the legislation gives the
Securities and Exchange Commission explicit authority to
investigate cases of stock trading by members of Congress based
on non-public information.
Obama, a Democrat, has promised to sign the bill immediately
upon House passage despite some controversial amendments that
the Senate added to it.
One of these would extend the measure's 30-day trade
disclosure requirements to other federal employees of executive
branch agencies and independent regulatory bodies. Senator Joe
Lieberman, an independent, said more than 300,000 officials
would be affected.
CONCERNS OVER AMENDMENT
The author of that amendment, Republican Senator Richard
Shelby, is disputing that number, and contends that it would
only apply to 28,000 high-level government managers who must now
file public disclosures of their financial holdings.
The Republican-controlled House will not likely rescind any
new disclosure requirements on members of the Obama
administration.
Another controversial amendment would require people who
collect "political intelligence and sell it to Wall Street
financiers, hedge funds and corporations to register under
lobbying disclosure laws.
Although this measure appeared targeted at Washington
insiders who provide advice to individual or small groups of
clients, it raises questions about the distinctions between
these consultants and journalists and could infringe on free
speech rights.
"That amendment raises some tricky issues related to the
First Amendment and they need to be examined more closely, said
Leslie Phillips, a spokeswoman for the Senate Homeland Security
and Governmental Affairs Committee.
But with Congress' approval ratings in the 10 percent range
in polls in recent weeks after a pre-Christmas battle over
extending payroll tax cuts, House members are likely to set
aside such concerns and quickly approve the bill.
"I think we will pass something" next week, said
Representative David Dreier, a member of Republican leadership.
Any differences between the House and Senate versions would
have to be worked out between the two bodies.
Dreier said it was important to eliminate any perceptions of
impropriety among members of Congress. A November broadcast on
CBS' "60 Minutes" about members of Congress trading stock based
on inside information they received because of their positions
drew national attention to the issue.
"This institution has a dismal approval rating and this
issue exacerbates that problem and it leads to moving quickly,"
he said.