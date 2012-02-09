UPDATE 2-US House passes curbs on lawmaker insider trading

* House votes 417-2 to pass government ethics bill
* Democrats, some Republicans say House bill too weak
* Lawmakers vow to fix flaws as House, Senate bills melded
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly passed new curbs on
insider trading by lawmakers and other government officials
despite complaints from Democrats and some Republicans that key
anti-corruption provisions were dropped.
The legislation, aimed at ensuring lawmakers do not profit
from non-public knowledge they gain through their positions, is
the most extensive effort to clamp down on Congress' personal
business dealings in years. Lawmakers have seized upon it amid
approval ratings that continue to plumb new lows.
The House bill did not include a Senate-passed plan to
impose new regulations on Washington insiders who collect
"political intelligence" about pending legislation from
lawmakers and their aides and sell it to Wall Street.
It also lacked Senate proposals to equip prosecutors with
new legal tools to pursue public corruption cases and ban all
gifts to public officials valued over $1,000.
Republican House Majority Leader Eric Cantor defended the
bill, saying the 417-2 vote showed bipartisan support. Like the
Senate version, it requires lawmakers, their employees and
senior members of Executive Branch agencies to disclose stock
trades within 30 days.
Democrats - none of whom voted against the measure - vowed
to restore the deleted provisions before the bill is sent to
President Barack Obama, who has promised a swift signature.
QUIETING EFFECT
Even without the language that would require political
intelligence operatives to register under lobbying laws, some
experts say, the bill will change the way Capitol Hill works.
Congressional staffers, who freely trade gossip about
legislative dealings over coffee, cocktails and in the back
corridors of the Capitol, may start to clam up, for fear of
spilling "insider" information that could spark damaging
investigations, said Michael Mayhew, the founder of Integrity
Research Associates, which advises fund managers on research
compliance issues.
"Information has been the currency in D.C., and they're
going to learn that some of that is going to be off limits," he
said. "That is going to change behavior."
Still, the clean-government bill has attracted massive
support as lawmakers seek to polish their images after nasty
fights over taxes and spending soured Americans on Congress.
But even a bill aimed at reaffirming the public's trust in
Congress has failed to silence the usual partisan bickering.
PELOSI PROVISION
Many Democrats accused Cantor of caving in to Wall Street
for dropping the provision to force registration of political
intelligence operatives.
"We are missing a large gap by leaving out the provision on
political intelligence - $100 million industry," said Democratic
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.
Cantor argued that the provision was too broad, political
intelligence was too hard to define and the implications for
civil liberties needed further study.
He said he had strengthened the bill, in part by inserting a
provision to explicitly bar lawmakers and officials in federal
agencies and independent regulatory bodies from gaining
preferential access to initial public stock offerings.
Republicans dubbed this the "Pelosi provision," a reference
to a CBS "60 Minutes" report about the husband of House
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi buying shares in Visa Inc's
2008 IPO as tougher credit card regulations were pending before
Congress. Pelosi, who has denied any special access or conflict
of interest, said she supported the provision.
The bill also clarifies that lawmakers are subject to the
same Securities and Exchange Commission rules that prohibit
trading on non-public, or "insider," information. While they
were not necessarily excluded before, conflict with lawmakers'
rights of debate could have made prosecutions more difficult.