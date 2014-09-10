Top U.S. Senate Democrats unveil earnings stripping plan

| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
driving a surge in U.S. corporations' tax-driven overseas
inversion deals would be pared back under a plan unveiled on
Wednesday by two top Senate Democrats.
Though the plan was seen by analysts as unlikely to become
law anytime soon, it draws further attention to the rising
number of U.S. businesses moving abroad for tax reasons.
Dick Durbin and Chuck Schumer, the No. 2 and No. 3 Democrats
in the U.S. Senate, said their plan would deter a practice known
as earnings stripping, in which companies avoid U.S. taxes by
shifting U.S. profits to jurisdictions with lower tax rates.
"This bill curtails the incentive for companies to use shady
accounting gimmicks to avoid paying their U.S. tax obligations,"
Schumer said in a statement.
The Schumer-Durbin bill came as at least nine U.S. companies
were in the final stages of inversions, which involve buying a
smaller foreign company in a lower-tax country and then
reincorporating the combined operation there.
Schumer and Durbin said they would work with top Senate
tax-writers to include their proposal in a package of reforms
aimed at inversions, which they said could help push Congress
toward enacting broader corporate tax legislation.
Democrats have floated a series of proposals to fight
inversions, which are causing concern about erosion of the U.S.
corporate tax base among Washington policymakers.
Among companies in the midst of inverting are medical device
maker Medtronic Inc, fast food chain Burger King
Worldwide Inc, and drug companies AbbVie Inc,
Mylan Inc and Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Democrats have called such moves "unpatriotic," and hope to
emphasize the issue in the November mid-term elections.
One way inverted companies reduce taxes is through earnings
stripping. Typically, this is when a foreign parent company
lends money to its U.S. unit, which then sends U.S. profits back
as interest payments. These payments are partially
tax-deductible in the United States and often tax-free abroad.
If retailer Walgreen Co had inverted as planned as
part of a deal with European drug store chain Alliance Boots
Holdings Ltd, about 98 percent of its savings would
have come from earnings stripping, Schumer and Durbin said.
Their proposal would reduce the amount of interest
deductions a company can claim to 25 percent from 50 percent of
income, even for companies that inverted years ago. It also
would eliminate a rule that lets less-leveraged companies avoid
interest deduction limits.
Currently, companies that cannot use a tax deduction because
they have hit the annual limit may apply the benefit the next
year. The Schumer-Durbin bill would eliminate that as well.
Republicans have criticized Democratic inversion proposals
as election-year gimmicks and said lawmakers should instead
focus on lowering corporate tax rates.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, G
Crosse)